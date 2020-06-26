A Madisonville man is being held on a $1 million cash bond at the Hopkins County Jail in connection with a 2018 murder at a motel in Hopkinsville, according to a Hopkinsville Police Department news release.
Terrence L. Stepp was arrested earlier this week by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office on a Christian County indictment warrant for one charge of murder.
In March of 2018, Tamara Dragoo was found murdered in a local Hopkinsville motel room. As part of the investigation, Hopkinsville police said they collected evidence and interviewed numerous people in the investigation prior to charging Stepp in the case.
Stepp is scheduled for to make an 8:30 a.m. court appearance in Christian County on Wednesday.
