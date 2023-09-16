The bike show put on by the Dixie Flyers Motorcycle Club to support the V.F.W. Post 5480 raised $1,100.
Mike Shannon, one of the event organizers, said everyone seemed to have had a good time.
“The people I spoke to said they would like to do this again,” he said.
The bike show was held last Friday to help raise money for the veterans in the Hopkins County area.
Travis Normioe and Holly Gipson, from the VFW, said the money would be used in several different ways.
The money would be used as part of a relief fund to help veterans in need; go toward community services; support Patriots Pen, a national program for children from kindergarten through 12th grade; support the Voice of Democracy Scholarship Fund; go towards the VFW Teacher’s Award to recognize teachers who care about America; along with other awards to national emergency members, firefighters and EMTs.
The show had 10 motorcycle classes, with trophies passed out for first and second place in each category, along with memorial awards. Members of Post 5480 did the judging.
The first-place winners of the bike show were Papaw for the Metric Cruiser, Eileen Wickham for the Sportster, Brian McCann for the American Trike, Missy Baldwin for the Metric Trike, Alan Gill for the Custom bike, Darrel Downing for the antique bike, Tyler Driver was People’s Choice Metric, Papaw was Best of Show Metric, and Mike Shannon received Best of Show American and People’s Choice American.
Bikers came from as far as Clarksville, TN and Hendeson, KY, said Shannon. There were five motorcycle clubs, with at least two or three being military veteran groups.
The club raised $305 from the bike show alone, and the rest of the $1,100 came from the other events.
Mad City Sound provided karaoke for the entirety of the event, from the time bikers started arriving to the last biker leaving.
National Vet Help Organization came to talk to and assist local veterans with their benefit issues.
Megan Jennings, a paralegal-care manager from Vet Help, said they assist in doing new claims, getting vets the disability they deserve, and Dependent and Indemnity/ Survivor Benefits.
“It is very hard at times for veterans to get the help they need through the VA, such as file applications and benefits,” she said. “We not only fight for vet benefits, but also help them with food resources, obtaining jobs, and helping the homeless vets.”
For more information on the National Vet Help Organization, call 812-461-0229 or visit the website at https://nationalvethelp.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.