A Louisville man – two weeks into a substance abuse program with the Hardin County Detention Center — sprinted away Thursday afternoon from a deputy jailer at a jail annex building on South Mulberry Street.
As of Thursday night, Jordan Lee Geary, 22, remained on the loose.
Hardin County Jailer Josh Lindblom said a deputy was escorting Geary “and a few others” outside of the facility when he ran away.
“He was a low-risk inmate and we were trying to get him some help,” Lindblom said. He said the substance abuse program takes several months to complete.
Lindblom, in his first year as jailer, said Geary now will face an additional charge of second-degree escape, a Class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison, if convicted.
Geary had been in the custody of the Hardin County Detention Center since July 25. He said Geary had been transferred to Hardin County from another jail when he was booked last month.
He was arrested on theft by unlawful taking from a building of more than $10,000 and booked locally for a probation violation for the felony offense, according to jail data. He was scheduled to appear Aug. 27 in Hardin Circuit Court on the probation violation charge.
Geary ran away from the annex around 12:30 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police Post 4 spokesman Scotty Sharp. He was last seen at South Mulberry and Helm streets in Elizabethtown near the annex.
He likely is in jean shorts and without a shirt, Sharp said. Geary is described as 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with short brown hair.
If anyone sees Geary, they are asked to notify their nearest law-enforcement agency.
Lindblom said he and others will look at possible measures to prevent other walkaways from the annex.
