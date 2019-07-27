Shortage of teachers is a concern for Dawson Springs

With school starting on Wednesday, Aug. 14, Dawson Springs Independent Schools has four certified positions open and Superintendent Larry Whalen fears teacher shortages could not only impact his school this year, but the entire state moving forward.
Openings exist for a fourth grade reading and language arts teacher, a high school Spanish teacher, exceptional child co-teacher for fifth through eighth grade and a speech language pathologist.
"We're really struggling to find the Spanish teacher right now," Whalen told the board at Monday's meeting. He added that there were no applicants.
To garner more interest, the job posting has been changed to a world language teacher.
Whalen said in the next few weeks, a decision will have to be made about possibly making the language class an online class with a proctor.
"I would prefer to avoid the online situation, but we may have to go that route," Whalen said.
He added that the political environment may be one of the reasons for teacher shortages in high-need areas. He asked the board to start thinking about how to land teachers in those areas and get creative when it comes to the traditional hiring process.
At the meeting, the school board -- Chair Vicki Allen, Vice Chair Tracy Overby, Lindsey Morgan, Wes Ausenbaugh and Kent Dillingham -- was introduced to Larry Cavanah, the newly hired director of curriculum and instruction for the district, and told that Brandon Godbey, a high school English teacher, would be an instructional coach at Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School. The moves are part of guidance suggested by the Kentucky Department of Education.
In other business, the board:
• approved Kentucky Revised Statutes section 438 and Board Policy 03.1327, which bans all use of tobacco, alternative nicotine or vapor products for all people at all times on or in all board-related property, including vehicles owned or for use by the board. The district was given signs to post around campus. Whalen showed the board the signs at the meeting.
• got a report compiled by Dawson Springs Elementary School Principal Jennifer Ward. Whalen spoke on her behalf. The elementary school was named a CSI school and it has been entrenched in the process with help from KDE. The grant application the school sought was fully funded. The grant totals $246,426.73. Materials for the grant have been purchased. The school also now has 400 Chromebooks for the students to use. Carts have been assembled.
The teachers are also preparing for the school year by participating in professional development. More professional development will precede the school year. Staff opening day is Tuesday, Aug. 13, and students return the next day.
• received the agenda from the latest jr./sr. high school site-based decision-making council from Principal Todd Marshall. He noted the upcoming registration date for Aug. 6 as well as the Back to School Bash on Aug. 8. The council spent its money on various textbooks and supplies and they aim to cover the cost for teacher-requested workbooks for English and middle school classes.
Registration for seniors will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 6. Juniors will register the next hour, followed by the sophomores from noon to 1 p.m. and freshmen from 1 to 2 p.m. Students in grades seven and eight will get their schedules on the first day of school.
Marshall updated the board about the ACT scores for the incoming seniors. They averaged 20.6 on the test, which is the best in school history. Also, seven students passed Advanced Placement exams. Both of those numbers are excellent, Marshall said.
• Whalen spoke about "academic nonnegotiables" he and the principal leadership group decided on: a smooth standards rollout, pushing I can or I will statements, customizing lesson plans to fit the standards and to use a walk-through instrument.
"We don't need to fix what's not broken, but at the same time, we want to make sure that we are up to date and current and not fall behind due to complacency and us not having the eye on the ball," Whalen said.
• approved the treasurer's report. Treasurer Amanda Almon said the year came to a "smooth close" with the general fund balance of $1,454,299.58. The district was able to carry over funds. A more detailed report will be presented at the next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
• approved to continue membership with the Kentucky School Board Association and its policy/procedure, online manual and handbook services as well as eMeeting maintenance at a cost of $4,655.
• approved on second reading board policies as updated by KSBA because of bills passed in the legislature.
• approved the revised procurement plan for the child nutrition program because the minimum threshold increased from $20,000 to $30,000 by statute.
• approved updated 2019-20 KSBA updated and revised employee, substitute teacher and coach handbooks.
• approved to continue participation in KSBA energy manage cohort with Caldwell, Hopkins and McLean counties for 2019-20 at a cost of $3,336. Whalen said the cohort has been beneficial in the past with energy savings, rebates and for the submission of a lengthy energy report for KDE. However, he said, the legislature eliminated the need for the report. This will likely be the last year the district participates in the cohort.
• approved 2019-20 pay dates for the 20th of each month unless the 20th falls on a Saturday or Sunday. In those instances, pay dates will be the Friday before the 20th.
• approved C&C Fence's quote to replace fence on upper playground to meet required codes. The cost is expected to be $5,540.
• acknowledged personnel actions: the hiring of Stephanie Blanchard as the fifth and sixth grade reading and writing teacher, Jim Hicks as the in-school suspension monitor/instructional assistant and co-ed track coach, and Rebecca Oliver as the middle school girls basketball coach; the transfer of Rhonda Simpson from assistant athletic director to athletic director; and the resignation of Steve Head as exceptional student co-teacher for grades five through eight and Laura Cobb as elementary teacher.
