Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck — and the impact of that verdict can be felt across the nation.
It is a case that has triggered protests worldwide and reignited movements for social change.
Bill McReynolds, president of the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County, said he hopes and prays that the verdict will be a “pivotal and monumental step in the right direction of doing what is right.”
“True American justice is long overdue in America,” he said. “Perhaps the outcome did spark some hope for much needed real change all across the country, because injustice of any kind threatens justice everywhere for all of us.”
McReynolds said he met with a local official last week and told the official that he had “no idea” how the death of Floyd made him feel.
“It is a very painful memory and time in our nation’s history,” said McReynolds. “The pain and anger that we as Black people in America felt was at a whole new level for some. The pain was immeasurable when Mr. Floyd’s death first occurred, and over a year later, it still resonates.”
McReynolds said law enforcement departments “across the country need more effective and better training. They also need to connect and look to build bridges in the communities, to develop better trust and understanding. Black life seems to have no price, when in fact it is very valuable and should be acknowledged as such like everyone else’s. Where is the humane regard to human life? Does it take the entire world to witness the death of a Black person by law enforcement before he or she can be charged and found guilty? The entire world was George Floyd’s witness.”
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson and Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan also weighed in on the verdict.
Sanderson said he still believes in the criminal justice system.
“The jury was presented with the facts and made their decision and that is our system. I think it was a horrific event that unfolded in front of people, and I think in a lot of people’s eyes, justice was served,” he said. “However, you have someone that is deceased, what kind of justice is there for a person that is deceased?”
“The justice system ran its course, and it is a tough situation because you have a life that has been lost and another life that is going to be affected by being in prison for a long time or the rest of his life,” said Bryan. “As a career law enforcement officer, it makes me look at the whole situation and say what can we do to prevent this from happening in the future? What can we learn from it? How can we become better as officers in the profession as a whole?”
Both law enforcement leaders said their departments are engaging in training as a result of events like this and policies are also being reviewed and added.
“Anytime an event like this occurs, we try to make sure that we are doing things the proper way, and we train here heavily on things like that and anytime something like that comes to light, we take that and dissect it and see what we can do better to prevent that from happening here,” said Sanderson. “We are a member of KACo and they have suggested some policies, and we have adopted one called Duty to Intervene.”
Sanderson said this is something his office practices already.
“It is a culture issue. I have tried to create that culture at the sheriff’s office — if a deputy sees another deputy doing something that is questionable, then speak up and call them out on it before it gets too far,” said Sanderson. “Now, we actually have that policy in place that spells out the guidelines for a deputy and gives them something on paper that says if they see something they shall intervene.”
Sanderson said the state has also suggested training that the sheriff’s office has done.
“We have taken it a little bit further and one of my training officers is learning how to be a trainer in Duty to Intervene,” he said.
“We are trying to do things in our department that will prevent things like that with different types of training and deescalation classes that we are having,” said Bryan. “We are trying to do our part.”
Bryan said one class that is in the process of being taught to the department is Verbal Judo and another is Crisis Intervention Training, which teaches how to work with individuals with mental illness. Both programs teach verbal deescalating, according to Bryan.
The department is also putting together learning Gracie Survival Tactics, which is physical deescalation movements.
Sanderson also shared a concern.
“I think one of my biggest concerns in what we are seeing across the country is anytime a use of force occurs the public automatically assumes that law enforcement was in the wrong. I think that is very harmful to the occupation of law enforcement,” he said. “Sometimes not all use of force is unjustified. If someone is trying to cause the death of someone else, then we have to intervene. That is what we are sworn to do. We just have to make sure we do it in a proper manner. Use of force is sometimes necessary to protect the life of others.”
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said he hopes the trial brings closure to Floyd’s family.
“The United States legal system, from arrest to conviction, dismissal or acquittal, may not always work perfectly each and every time, but I know it is the best system we have,” he said. “This case has not broken my faith nor trust in the vast majority of our country’s law enforcement officers, but especially those in Hopkins County.”
Whitfield said the Hopkins County community is a place where people know the local law enforcement in personal relationships.
“We are truly blessed to live in a community where virtually everyone knows the first and last names of several men and women on the force,” he said. “They are our friends, our neighbors, our daughter’s softball coach, our son’s Boy Scout leaders, and our church elders. Because our troopers, deputies and officers live in the same neighborhoods, shop at the same stores, drive the same streets and relax in the same public areas in which they police, the respect becomes mutual throughout the entire county.”
Whitifield also commended the local law enforcement for their work in the community.
“The goodwill coexistence we have between citizens and police is remarkable, and I know the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Madisonville Police Department and local Kentucky State Police have been and will continue to operate as the ideal standard in which the rest of the nation can look up to,” he said.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said he hopes the nation can move forward and heal.
“My hope is that good will come from this horrendous tragedy and that our nation will be able to heal and move forward. I find myself grateful for the unity in our community,” he said. “I’m thankful for the men and women of great integrity that serve our community every single day. The dedication and devotion that our law enforcement officers show the residents of this community are exceptional and honorable.”
McReynolds said despite the guilty verdict, it does not bring Floyd back.
“Mr. Floyd was murdered at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, due to unlawful policing,” he said. “The outcome of the trial, or the verdict, will not bring him back to his family and friends. Unfortunately, they will have to live with his tragic death forever in their hearts and minds, for the rest of their lives. George Floyd, nor any of the others unlawfully killed by bad law enforcement officers, will not be coming back.”
McReynolds said the sentencing will also be a factor to see if justice really will prevail.
“I believe Derek Chauvin is looking at serving 40, 25 and 10 years concurrently — not consecutively. Both words are spelled differently and have different meanings when you’re looking at the overall outcome. This is why it is very important to wait and see if true justice really prevails,” he said. “The reality is that there’s a possibility that in the long term, the punishment may not end up fitting the crime.
“Chauvin’s sentences are not running consecutively, which means serving a sentence for each individual charge,” he said. “While Tuesday’s verdict was something to appreciate, I cannot yet celebrate. Like the old saying goes ‘I’ve passed this way before’, and all that shines is definitely not gold.”
McReynolds said he believes the prosecution will seek a “stiff penalty.”
“Perhaps the judge will not cut him any slack, but it remains to be seen,” he said. “As for proper justice being handed down, hopefully it will be for the charge of second degree unintentional murder, which is 40 years maximum.”
McReynolds also said the tough conversations about race still need to be had moving forward.
“America is broken into so many pieces in this day and time,” he said. “One reason is due to the systemic racism, which still exists on so many fronts. It’s not just the bad law enforcement officers or unlawful policing, it is in other areas and entities as well. Some people try to avoid having certain conversations about the truth, especially if and when it pertains to race because it makes many people uncomfortable. At the same time, they need to understand that uncomfortable is really where it starts. It takes real men and women with real guts and glory to first acknowledge that there are problems within certain systems and have real conversations about things that matter.”
