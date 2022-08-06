Teacher 1

Hopkins County Schools announced the 2021-2022 Employees of the Year during #TeamHopkins Day on Wednesday. The award recipients are Kathy Mitchell from Pride Elementary School for Food Service Employee of the Year, Carol Huddleston from Hopkins County Central High School for Facilities Management Employee of the Year, Tim Buchanan for Transportation Employee of the Year, Christi Gast from James Madison Middle School for Secretary of the Year, Donna Todd from the Finance Department for Central Office Employee of the Year, Shanda Hughes from Grapevine Elementary School for Classified Support Service Employee of the Year, Melanie Hofmann from Jesse Stuart Elementary School for Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Brittany Marsh from South Hopkins Middle School for Middle School Teacher of the Year, Sonya Shockley from Hopkins County Career & Technology Center for High School Teacher of the Year, and Lauren Wood from Hopkins County Career & Technology Center for Administrator of the Year.

