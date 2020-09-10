On Tuesday, the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County held a forum for the public to express questions and concerns to local law enforcement and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.
Bill McReynolds, president of the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County, called it a step toward progress.
“I think the meeting was very interesting and definitely a step in the right direction,” he said. “It is all about taking that necessary step to work towards a viable plan, and we must have these conversations even as things get a little tense or heated sometimes, or even make us feel uncomfortable. We need to always keep mutual respect at the forefront.
“I think it was a good opportunity to give our new police chief, Steve Bryan, a chance to address some of the concerned citizens in the community face to face, especially from the African-American community,” McReynolds said. “The pulse of the community is so important, and there’s of course room for some improvement when it comes to certain areas of law enforcement. Things could and should be better when it comes to communication, taking proper action or even public relations.”
McReynolds cited the challenges that COVID-19 presented.
“I understand how it can bring things to a halt,” he said. “I think there is a window of opportunity to improve what we have with the resources that are available. I believe that Chief Bryan has the right attitude, the right authority, and I believe that he really wants to approach things in the right way moving forward.”
At the meeting, Bryan told the audience this was his fifth day on the job, and McReynolds said some of the public in attendance was impressed.
“For someone who just recently took charge, I think he impressed some folks during the meeting,” McReynolds said. “The African-American Coalition feels that he will be a good asset as police chief of our city.”
McReynolds said the big question that was asked toward the end of the meeting is what is going to be done moving forward.
“I hope that answer would be straight to the top to make our community better,” he said. “I didn’t expect to see a plan or a resolution to actually counter the problems and concerns that came up. I think it is going to take a series of meetings over time.”
Bryan said he felt the meeting went well.
“I think there were some ideas that were thrown out that we will consider when we make these changes,” he said. “There were some things that were thrown out that might have been just misinformation now that I’ve had a chance to follow up. I’ve had one person reach out to me about wanting to sit down and talk. Anybody that wants to can call me and we can set up a time to talk.”
Bryan said he can tell that people want more community interaction.
“This is one of my top priorities,” he said. “We already have a lot of things that we are doing in that area. Once I get settled, I would like to explore more options for us to get out in the community as human beings — not just a uniform and a badge.”
“Chief Bryan is dedicated to becoming more involved in the community,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “What we are seeing and what we know is that our police force is some of the best in the state. Even comments that you heard Chief Bryan make in reference to our police force is that is what he recognized. It is because of the community involvement. I wish we had more.”
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said communication is always good to have with the public.
“I think last night the shooting situations were what they wanted to talk about,” he said. “I think the general public sometimes doesn’t understand how we have to conduct business. It is always good to hear people’s thoughts for sure. I think there needs to be some deeper discussions on what we do or don’t do in Kentucky.”
Sanderson talked about the relationship between police and the public on a national level.
“There’s a big topic about choke holds,” he said. “We don’t train choke holds in Kentucky. There’s a lot of things that need to be discussed. I always encourage people — if they have direct concerns — they can call our offices to make an appointment to come talk with us.”
A future meeting has not been scheduled at this time.
