The Earlington City Council met Tuesday night and approved the second reading of the 2022-2023 budget.
Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby said the budget had no changes from the last reading and it passed unanimously.
“I just wanted to get it done early because there is no reason to wait,” she said,
The city added the $110,000 from the governor for the water line replacement project and the American Rescue Plan Act money. She said the fire chief’s request to use $200,000 of the ARPA money on a new fire truck was also in the budget.
The council reviewed the amended zone code ordinance to allow qualified manufactured home units in residential zoning districts.
Hamby said this rezoning would help those affected by the tornado.
Because the council had a second reading on April 18 and the public hearing on April 28, the council had to reconfirm the amended zone ordinance.
The council members, mayor, and city clerk had to sign and discuss a designation of applicant’s agent resolution to participate in receiving funds from FEMA and the state for tornado relief efforts. Hamby said it was one of the many steps involved.
Discussion and the first reading on the franchise agreement with OpenFiber KY was tabled for the next council meeting.
Hamby said the health clinic in Earlington wants to get fiber cable in the office, but the council needs to approve it, and they would like more information.
“Hopefully, the representative from OpenFiber can be there to answer any questions,” she said.
The next meeting of the Earlington City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14 at 5 p.m. at the Earlington Volunteer Fire Station meeting room.
