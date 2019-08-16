An association of churches that has roots dating back to 1819 is still meeting 200 years later.
From Aug. 23-25, the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church will host the 200th annual session of the Highland Association of Primitive Baptists.
Though the number of churches has dwindled since the association's inception in 1819, there are four area churches in the association today. They are the Dawson Springs church, as well as Salem Primitive Baptist Church in Madisonville, Providence Primitive Baptist Church, and Stony Point Primitive Baptist Church on Kentucky 109 between Beulah and Providence.
The local church is about 100 years old, having forked off from Lick Creek Church between Charleston and Beulah.
Primitive Baptists, who define "primitive" as "original," believe is salvation by grace, said Elder Jeff Winfrey, the pastor of Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church. Southern Baptist churches were formed in the 1830s and '40s.
Every third year, the Dawson Springs church hosts the session.
"We'll just meet and worship the Lord," Elder Jeff Winfrey, pastor of Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church. "We're pretty simple folks."
The public is invited.
Elder Kenneth Brantley and Elder Marty Smith, Primitive Baptist ministers from Georgia, have been asked by Winfrey to speak.
"They have excellent knowledge of God's word and much wisdom in applying it," Winfrey said in an invitation. "I very much appreciate their diligent study and their kind and gentle nature."
The session will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church with a worship service featuring Winfrey, Brantley and Smith. Lunch will follow. Later that day, at 5:30 p.m., a light supper will be served. Another worship service will start at 7 p.m.
Saturday's worship services will be at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be between services.
The session will conclude Sunday with a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will follow.
The church is at 101 E. Walnut St. For more information, call the church at 270-797-3066.
