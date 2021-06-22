The Hopkins County Coroner’s office has confirmed that a 2-year-old died in a Madisonville house fire that happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 231 Meadowlark Lane.
Authorities say Calvin Lynn Colson died from smoke inhalation.
When firefighters arrived on scene, Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Mayfield said flames were coming from the back of the house. He said a 12-year-old and a 5-year-old were able to escape from the home.
According to a report from Walter Cummings with the MFD, the home was full of belongings and was “extremely difficult to search.”
“We made our way back to the living room and found the bathroom,” said Cummings in the report. “We began searching there. We searched the bathroom, living room, kitchen, kitchen cabinets, hallway, closets and re-searched the bedroom.”
According to reports, firefighters were able to eventually locate the toddler near the rear of the structure in a doorway.
According to MFD Capt. Wade Simons, five firefighters received “some type of minor injury during this incident.”
Kentucky State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.
