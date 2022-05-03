After two and a half years, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is saying goodbye to former president Libby Spencer, but hello to current president Lisa Miller.
Spencer has served as the chamber president since early 2020 but has been a chamber member for much longer.
“I have absolutely loved this job,” she said. “It was my dream job. It was something I wanted to do.”
She said one of her goals when she took on the job of president was to help make Hopkins County business-friendly.
“I think we accomplished a lot, I think those goals were accomplished, at least I hope our small businesses feel that way,” said Spencer.
Throughout her two and a half years, the chamber has completed a strategic plan, brought on fingerprinting to help people get back to work, and brought on new member benefits.
She said they have been able to offer at least six new member benefits to help save small businesses money from discount programs to insurance to a 401k to BlueMine Health.
“Those were all important things to bring on, especially during a pandemic,” said Spencer.
Her biggest accomplishment was adding more value to the chamber members, she said. That is what she wanted to do, and she believes she accomplished it.
Along with those accomplishments, Spencer said another was getting Lisa Miller to rejoin the chamber team.
Miller served as chamber president from 1999 to 2007. She was battling ovarian cancer, and with two daughters still in school, she felt her energy needed to be elsewhere.
“I left, I think on very good terms, and I went to the Hopkins County Health Department,” said Miller.
Now being 11-years cancer-free and following some other paths, including being a business owner herself, she returned to the chamber about a year and a half ago.
“Having her come and be with me for the last year and a half has certainly made our chamber stronger and knowing that she is going to be here, there are no limits to what the chamber can do under Lisa’s leadership,” said Spencer.
Miller said she is excited and apprehensive to take over the presidency from Spencer because she is a hard act to follow.
“I really want to try to continue the momentum that Libby has had to help the retail and try to grow the retail,” she said.
When deciding on new events, Miller said she will look at the chamber’s mission and vision to see if it is in line with the direction the chamber members want to go.
Miller became the chamber president on Wednesday, April 20 at the chamber board meeting. Spencer said she starts her new job with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville on Monday, May 9.
