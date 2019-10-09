Gray Tomblyn has taken a grand tour of Hopkins County in recent weeks -- bearing financial announcements for all he encounters.
After visiting White Plains, Hanson, Mortons Gap and Earlington, the Kentucky Commissioner of Rural and Municipal Aid made his biggest announcement of all Tuesday at Madisonville City Hall. The city will receive $334,630 in state discretionary money for street repaving.
"This fund has never been used for towns. It just happened," Tomblyn said. "Madisonville has never received any discretionary money."
City Engineer Eric Hickman prepared a ranking of the streets most in need based on age, surface condition and amount of daily traffic. He hopes to begin the repaving work right away with winter weather getting closer.
"We're going to try to squeeze it in, if we can," Hickman said.
He estimated as much as two weeks of paving could be completed, based on the schedule of the city's contractor.
"We've already been able to get 15 streets paved this year," Mayor Kevin Cotton said, noting the state grant comes after work by the commonwealth during the summer to repave North and
See Street/Page A3
South Main streets, Arch Street and Center Street, along with Kentucky 70 and 85.
Tomblyn repeated advice from Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin that he should not "play politics" with road money. But with just four weeks remaining until Election Day, Tomblyn brought up one of the Republican governor's goals for a possible second term.
"You can take your company to Tennessee. You can give your employees a 5% pay raise right off the bat, because they don't have a state income tax," Tomblyn said.
Bevin has said he hopes to eliminate the Kentucky income tax if he's reelected.
"There's no perfect person, and the governor is not perfect," said Tomblyn, who added the administration will continue to work with Kentucky towns to provide the best possible help with available funds.
The amount of discretionary money awarded to Hopkins County since late July totals $676,446, which comes from a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet fund that is separate from the Municipal Road Fund.
Based on working with Hickman, Tomblyn said the Madisonville streets to be resurfaced with the discretionary money are:
• Anne Road
• Berry Drive
• West Broadway
• Choctaw Drive
• North and South Church Street
• North Franklin
• North Madison Avenue
• Richmond Drive
• North Seminary
• Sugg Street
• Valley Road
• Walker Drive
INFO BOX:
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded state discretionary money for street repairs to five Hopkins County cities since late July:
• Madisonville -- $334,630
• Earlington -- $108,864
• White Plains -- $99,860
• Hanson -- $74,828
• Mortons Gap -- $58,264
TOTAL -- $676,446
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.