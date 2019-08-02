School board hands out awards

Photos by Rachel Smith/The Messenger
The Hopkins County School Board recognized employees of prominence from the 2018-19 school year on Thursday at Madisonville North Hopkins High School. Recipients pictured are, front row, left to right, Sylvia McNary -- classified support service at Madisonville North Hopkins High School; Corina Gamblin -- elementary teaching at West Broadway Elementary, Tana Roberts -- middle school teaching at South Hopkins Middle School; Lois Stanley -- facilities at Southside Elementary; and Kenya Thomas -- school secretary at Hopkins County Career and Technical Center; bottom row, left to right, Joe Wells --administration at Hopkins County Central High School; Sarah Emerson -- high school teaching at Madisonville North Hopkins High School; Eydie Tate -- Central Office Employee of the Year; and Whitney Oakley -- food service at James Madison Middle School. Award-winners not pictured are Louis Clayton for transportation and the entire transportation department for the #TeamHopkinsAward.
