Been wanting to get your car washed? If you live in Madisonville, you can once again do so.
After two weeks of dealing with low water levels left in the wake of a severe arctic blast that hit in the days prior to Christmas, the City of Madisonville gave the all clear on Friday, lifting restrictions that had been in place for the last two weeks.
When a cold front moved through the area on Thursday, Dec. 22, the area found itself not just with several inches of snow, but temperatures that dipped to or below zero, which brought with it wind chills of as low as -25.
Madisonville experienced what city officials have described as an unprecedented loss of water during the storm. Between customers who left faucets dripping non-stop all weekend, to the customers who actually experienced burst lines, the city’s water tanks were dropped to severely low levels.
City officials have said that more than 250 water meters had to be shut off in the wake of the cold spell due to burst lines and leaks. Many of those, especially the commercial ones, ran all weekend as stores and offices were closed for Christmas.
Water levels dropped so low that the city was forced to go into conservation mode. That meant placing restrictions on businesses like car washes.
“Once you go into conservation, the Kentucky Division of Water requires you to shut those places down because you are trying to conserve water,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton. “Car washes are considered a luxury, not an essential function. Hopefully by the first of the week we will be back to normal levels.”
As of yesterday, all restriction have now been lifted.
“The City of Madisonville would like to thank our Water Filter team, Water Distribution team for their hard work during the recent water conservation request,” the city said in a press release. “Thank you to all the residents in the City of Madisonville for your cooperation during this time. The Division of water has now lifted All restrictions.”
