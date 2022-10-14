As we approach the upcoming general election, the Messenger is looking at some of the biggest races in Hopkins County and giving candidates a chance to share their thoughts and opinions with our readers.
Up first is the first non-partisan Mayoral election in the history of Madisonville, where incumbent Kevin Cotton will face newcomer Freddie Stafford.
Kevin Cotton, 47
Freddie Stafford, NA
Years living in Madisonville:
KC: 16+
FS: Lifelong
Current/Former profession:
KC: Mayor for the City of Madisonville; Entrepreneur — Brother’s Bar-B-Que in Madisonville and Central City — Former City of Madisonville Fire Prevention Captain; Regional Medical Center Ambulance Center; Barnett-Strother Funeral Home
FS: Currently, I am a Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) Case Manager for the Pennyrile Allied Community Action. Prior to that, I worked for the city of Madisonville for 27 years. During my tenure with the city, I was a pipefitter for nine years and Superintendent of Sanitation for 18 years.
Primary reason for running:
KC: I have a passion for this community. We have spent the past four years working to establish a top notch city team and utilizing that team to create goals and implement steps to achieve them. I am so excited about what is our impending opportunities. We have broken ground on our sports complex, elevated our park system, and expanded our job market. We have increased housing options and are currently working to add even more! The future is bright and I want to continue working with this amazing team to connect the dots we have put into place and truly see Madisonville grow.
FS: The primary reason that I am running for mayor is the love I have for Madisonville. I want Madisonville to be the Best Town on Earth. I want to lead the effort in attaining that goal. I will do this by growing our economy, attracting high paying skilled jobs, retaining youth, and making Madisonville a growing and thriving community again — a place that people will be proud to call home.
What do you believe is working in Madisonville?
KC: What works for Madisonville is the spirit of community. What I have witnessed through the pandemic and the tornado is that this community unites and when they do that — nothing is impossible. We have a city team that has worked diligently through the trials and always represents this community with pride. We have an improved park system where everyone can play and enjoy the outdoors. We have a very low unemployment and more good paying jobs available than we have had in a long time. We have new housing complexes and apartments being built so we can grow our population. We have retail establishments starting to notice our community. We have a phenomenal safety presence with our fully funded police and fire departments. We have a bright future and a great plan in place to help us reach toward it.
FS: It is “who” and not “what” that is working in Madisonville. Our resolute folks go to work each day to keep us safe; to care for us when we are sick; to educate our children; to keep us fed; to keep our town functioning during tough times/ How did city government say “thank you”? — by raising taxes at a time when wages are stagnant and consumer prices are at the highest they have been in decades. Thus, placing households in the position of becoming “at risk” of meeting the most basic needs.
What do you believe isn’t working in Madisonville?
KC: We are experiencing the neglect of infrastructure plans over the past decades. We have a deteriorating system that requires a strategic approach to fix. We have made the difficult decisions to secure the funding to make this happen. It takes time. It takes patience. It takes expertise.
FS: Madisonville is facing many issues — ranging from the decaying infrastructure to stagnated economic development, to the housing shortage, to public safety, to the declining population. Under the current administration, there has been extraordinarily little to no gains in addressing these issues.
This is a result of poor planning and not being prudent with taxpayers’ dollars. The mayor should develop the budget based on a five-to-ten-year strategic plan, whereby, creating a roadmap to address these and other issues.
The city must present a balanced budget each year. The budget should include enough monies to maintain our infrastructure (sidewalks, roads, water, sewer, etc). The budget should ensure that public safety is a priority, and that our police and fire departments have the tools and equipment and the necessary training to function at an elevated level, while also assuring that other city departments have the necessary funds to deliver services.
Moreover, the budget must include adequate funding for job creation, one of the core components of economic development. Job creation should go beyond the boundaries of the government. The current leadership has created more administrative-type positions than any other administration before. Many of these jobs can be described as the “assistant-to-the-assistant.” Ironically, at the same time, the city government has the highest employee turnover rate in the city’s history.
Another area that is not working is the allocation of the restaurant tax. The restaurant tax money is spent primarily for recreational activities and events. The summer concerts, Fourth Fest, and Christmas in the Park cost approximately one million dollars per year. The restaurant tax should be disbursed more wisely to benefit Madisonville more. We need to invest in additional forms of entertainment, designed to attract all diverse groups that can be enjoyed anytime.
If elected, what would you do to fix the things that aren’t working?
KC: We will complete the West Noel Interceptor project to improve the infrastructure needs for the city. We will continue to establish networks with the Kentucky League of Cities, the state legislators, and Pennyrile Area Development to explore the best practices for reaching our goals. We have to continue to work together with The Hopkins County Regional Chamber to grow retail opportunities and The Hopkins County Economic Development to recruit new industries into our area and The Hopkins County Tourism Board to increase visitors to our area.
What do you feel should be the priorities of the Mayor?
KC: The priorities of the Mayor should be to 1) Replace failing infrastructure with product that can sustain growth and move Madisonville into its future potential; 2) Planning to prepare current and future leaders with appropriate resources and support so that we can have a proactive government and less reactive. 3) Collaborate with internal and external entities to provide excellent city service and 4) Commit to taking the city from its present state to a better future through challenging the status quo and absorbing feedback to improve.
FS: The mayor functions as the CEO of the city. The mayor’s priority is to deliver the necessary services to the citizens in the most cost-effective manner possible. As mayor, I will focus on public safety, infrastructure, economic development, job creation and growth, youth retention, budget management and local and small business relations.
