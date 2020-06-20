Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the primary election season has been “like a roller coaster,” said Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern.
Since mid-March, the county clerk’s office has had to stop passport and drivers license issuance, move to appointments only for marriage licenses, close to foot traffic, install a dropbox, extend registration deadlines for vehicles, move to mail, dropbox, online or phone correspondence, offer an online avenue for renewing tags, gather filing packets, process title transfers, seek poll workers, send out absentee mail ballots, institute a mobile voting unit and help clean state voter registration rolls.
Because of the pandemic, the primary election was postponed from May 19 to June 23.
Although the office staff has been working since the pandemic’s onset, the office has been open to in-person traffic since June 8. The changes have forced the clerk’s office to get creative.
Most services the office offers were moved online or had deadlines extended. Most services can be done over the phone, via the internet or through the mail.
But voting procedures have been a concern for residents as well as the clerk’s office. On Tuesday, Election Day, there will only be one polling location: the Ballard Convention Center. Voting will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters should bring their photo IDs.
The primary election features primary races for Republican and Democratic candidates for president and U.S. senator, and a nonpartisan race for the court of appeals.
Donald Trump is the only name on the ballot for Republican candidate and Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee, though many other names will appear as an option come Tuesday.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell will face a primary challenge from Nicholas Alsager, Wendell Crow, Paul Frangedakis, Louis Grider, Naren James, Kenneth Lowndes and Wesley Morgan.
A crowded and highly-contested field of Democrats seek the party’s nomination for U.S. Senate., including Jimmy Ausbrooks, Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, Maggie Jo Hilliard, Andrew Maynard, Amy McGrath, Eric Rothmuller, John Sharpensteen, Bennie Smith and Mary Ann Tobin.
In the nonpartisan race for judge for the 1st Appelate District of the Court of Appeals are Rene Williams, Chris McNeill, Jenny Hines and Jason Coltharp.
“There is an opportunity for everyone (to vote),” Cloern said.
Many residents have already voted through creative means instituted by Cloern’s office.
A mobile voting unit visited all towns in the county. Stops included Melody Lanes in Madisonville, Dawson Springs Veterans Park, First Baptist Church in Earlington, factory outlet in Hanson, City Hall in Mortons Gap, fire department in Nebo, intersection in Nortonville, community center in White Plains and a church in Madisonville.
Deputy Clerk Jenny Menser said the two biggest days for the mobile unit was at Melody Lanes with 711 voters and Dawson Springs with 333.
We’re the only county in Kentucky to do the pop-up mobile locations, Cloern said.
This week, voters could drive up beside the clerk’s office and cast their vote. The drive-thru voting station will be available to voters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday as well. No appointments are necessary. Voters should bring photo identification.
As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, 348 voters cast a ballot in the drive-thru, Menser said.
Cloern said the idea for the drive-thru came from the Anderson County clerk’s office.
In addition to the mobile unit and drive-thru options, voters could request a mail-in ballot. Those ballots can be turned in at the dropbox at the clerk’s office, 24 Union St., or postmarked by June 23 and mailed to the office. Menser said 7,417 people applied for absentee ballots. Of those, 3,157 have voted in-person already. The remaining 4,260 ballots have been mailed out, 2,037 of which have been mailed-in already.
Countywide, there are normally 225 pollworkers on a primary election day. On Tuesday, there will be about 50 pollworkers at the Ballard Convention Center.
Cloern said she doesn’t know if she is picking up new voters with the new methods or if the same voters are utilizing the methods. She is preparing for heavy turnout. Four years ago during a presidential primary election, turnout was 19%.
It is her hope that the majority of typical primary voters have already voted. If so, wait time may be reduced.
Results from the clerk’s office and Ballard Convention Center will be taped on the door for public viewing, Cloern said, but the official results will not be released until June 30 by the County Board of Elections.
This is the first time in Hopkins County that there has been one consolidated polling place.
“We’re excited for Tuesday,” Cloern said. “... Go vote! A huge thanks to how supportive everyone has been on this ride.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.