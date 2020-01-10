Back in Time

These two young ladies were proudly supporting South Hopkins High School in this undated file photo from a county parade. If you recognize these smiling faces, email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Julie Powell emailed in regarding a photo that appeared in Wednesday's paper. She said the photo was taken at the Buckhorn plant in Dawson Springs in the early 1990s. Her husband, Scott Powell, worked at the plant and saw the picture in The Messenger, she said. Powell identified the man as Hilton Eison and the woman as Mary Crabtree.
