It was presented in the December Fiscal Court meeting that there was a need to acquire new and improved voting machines for this upcoming year’s elections, as the current machines were approaching the end of their useful life.
During this past Tuesday’s meeting, the new machines were approved by the court. The bid from Harp Enterprises will come in at a total of $332,000, however, according to Hopkins County Clerk, Keenan Cloern they will not need to be replaced for years and years to come.
“Harp Enterprises is the same company that the city is using right now,” Cloern said. “They are a great company to work with, they are within driving distance, and only a phone call away if we need them.”
The machines are expected to arrive by early springtime.
