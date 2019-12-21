Photos by Richard Burkard/The Messenger
Madisonville City Hall honored its employees Friday afternoon at the Employee Christmas Party at Ballard Convention Center. Mayor Kevin Cotton, left, City Administrator Robert Janes and City Clerk Kim Blue drew names for numerous prizes, including a 65-inch television. Cotton said none of the gifts were paid for with city funds.
