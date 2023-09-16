The main point of discussion for the Madisonville Regional Airport board at Monday’s meeting was the growth of the airport and the projects to support that growth.
Scott Rice, an engineer with Garver USA, updated the board on the lighting project. He said they got the first proposal from Appalachian a few weeks ago and returned it to them with changes last Friday.
“It was mostly good,” he said. “I think there were two items we took issue with, and still a few missing things we are waiting on from them.”
Rice said they are still looking at two or three months out before work can begin on the project.
As for a long-term plan for the airport, Rice said he and airport board Chairman Jimmy Riddle talked about the Airport Capital Improvement Plan, which is the plan provided to the state and the Federal Aviation Administration.
“Mainly, we are sticking with what you all had last year,” he said.
Rice said several projects on the board’s to-do list could involve federal funding. Riddle said several of the board members, Madisonville Community College employees, and city employees met with state representatives last week to talk about potential funding.
Riddle said there may be some federal funding, that if passed, could help the airport expand and help MCC’s aviation program, but nothing is official.
Several board members expressed interest and excitement about the potential growth of the airport.
Also during the meeting, Airport Manager Emily Herron told the board there were more operations at the airport in August than in July at 2,535 operations.
“I think part of the jump from July to August is that Madisonville Community College started their semester,” she said.
The number of operations since VirTower was installed in May has been 6,428. Herron said she believes the airport is on track to be at 15,000 operations for the year.
The board tabled a vote on the new rules and regulations for the Madisonville Regional Airport to allow the board members more time to review and make any necessary changes.
Herron said they are still preparing for several events at the airport, including the Movie Night on Oct. 6 and the Air Show on Oct. 7. The 4-H Aviation and Aerospace Camp, run and organized by the 4-H club, will be next Friday.
In other news, the airport board:
• heard from Airport board treasurer Mark Metcalfe that everything in the budget is normal. They have paid a lot of money for the taxi and light project, but that was expected.
• heard from Herron that the airport sold 4,475.5 gallons of 100 Low-Level fuel in August and 2,671 gallons of Jet A fuel in August.
• heard that work will begin on seeding the week of Oct. 9 after the air show. Herron said the board decided last week that if it needed to be done it should be done correctly.
• heard that logging has been completed by West Side Logging. The airport received $26,000 from that, which will be used to clean up the area. Pollard and Sons have already started pulling out the trees that were knocked down and the dead brush.
• heard that the epoxy floors in the box hanger should be finished by the end of the week.
• heard that Pollard and Sons also completed the entry ditch improvement project last week.
• heard that a Scag mower was purchased for $10,200 and that it came out of the house bill money.
The next meeting of the Madisonville Regional Airport board will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 at the airport.
