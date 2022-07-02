Now that the Fourth of July is here people setting off fireworks at home should be aware of safety precautions.
Hopkins County Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey said although safety is paramount, accidents do happen.
“You should try to be as smart as you can when you are using fireworks,” he said.
When setting off fireworks, make sure you are in an open area and there are no flammable materials or dry grass around that could cause secondary fires, he said. Water should always be near to put out any accidental fires.
Children should also be carefully watched when around fireworks, he said.
According to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll, only one in five parents said children sat at least 100 feet away from where aerial fireworks were being set off.
“For many families, setting off fireworks is a favorite summer tradition, but fireworks are unpredictable. It’s essential that parents keep children far away from where those fireworks are set off,” said Mott Poll Co-Director Sarah Clark in a news release.
About 15,600 people went to emergency rooms because of firework injuries in 2020, a 56% increase from the 10,000 injured in 2019, according to a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Anyone using fireworks should also be cognizant of how to properly dispose of fireworks, said Bailey. Some people will immediately throw the used firework shell away causing trash fires.
“You want to make sure you soak the fireworks down after they are used or let them sit out all night before you dispose of them,” he said.
Bailey also suggests parents keep a close eye on their children even when playing with sparklers because they can burn at over 1,000 degrees.
Some safety rules to follow with sparklers are ensuring that the child holds the sparkler away from their face, wears shoes, uses only one sparkler at a time, and stays at least six feet apart from other children. Water should also be kept close at hand to put used sparklers in.
If an accident does happen and burns do occur, for minor burns, place a towel soaked in cool water over the area for about five minutes. Then cover with a clean bandage and give acetaminophen to reduce pain and swelling.
For a major burn, or if the burn involves the eyes, go to the emergency room immediately.
