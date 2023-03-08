MCC 1

Aaron Watts was announced as Madisonville Community College’s February Student of the Month. Watts is in his last semester of the air conditioning technology program and will graduate in May. MCC Applied Technology Professor Jeffrey Morgan nominated him and said Watts always shows up to class with a good attitude and is willing to help out his fellow students. “He and his family endured hardship while completing his degree,” said Morgan. “They lost their home during the Dawson Springs tornado, and he still showed up for every class ready to learn with a positive attitude.”

 Submitted photo

