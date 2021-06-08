Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Wesley Holmes, 37, of Princeton, was charged Wednesday with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree attemptive sodomy and first-degree strangulation.
Courtney Dukes, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Adam Burden, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Paula Whitfield, 62, of Nebo, was charged Thursday with contempt of court.
Kyle Wilson, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription containing substance not in proper container and served a warrant for parole violation.
Bradley Lewis, 42, of Central City, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Eric Hayes, 39, of Mortons Gap, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Kayley Orten, 22, of Providence, was charged Thursday with failure to produce insurance card, no brake lights, endangering the welfare of a minor and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Chad Alshire, 45, of Nortonville, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Samantha Chapman, 35, of Central City, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Manuel Pichardo, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana.
Cody Davis, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Cornelia Mackey, 49, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with contempt of court.
Dustin Austin, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with no operator’s license and no tail lamps.
Duane Mosley, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with public intoxication, trafficking in marijuana and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Jill Lowry, 42, of Crofton, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
William Pauley, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seatbelt and no registration plates.
Jessica Hanns, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Dorene Yates, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
Brian Bourland, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with second-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree wanton endangerment, menacing and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Jordan Craig, 23, of Earlington, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Daniel Robinson, 55, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
