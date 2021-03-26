Baptist Health Madisonville and the Hopkins County Health Department have started moving ahead and expanding vaccine openings.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said they are currently vaccinated anyone 18 years and older with a chronic illness or an essential employee.
“The governor expects within the next few weeks that it will be open to everyone,” she said.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director with Baptis, said based on the number of vaccines the hospital is receiving, they are now able to vaccinate anyone over the age of 16.
“It is important that young people remember that while they often do fairly well with COVID-19, their co-workers, teachers, coaches, and older family members may not, so they need to consider receiving the vaccine,” she said.
Beach said the Health Department is administering 200 to 300 doses each week.
The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines do have to be used within six hours of opening them. Beach said they are vaccinating the scheduled appointments in the morning, then, if any opened vials need to be used, they have a list of people to call.
“We will start calling them and asking them if they can come in,” she said. “It is working out well.”
Beach said people who may not be able to sign up online or are outside of the parameters for getting a vaccine can call and leave a message with their name, phone number, date of birth to be put on a call list to receive a vaccination.
Quinn said the hospital is doing the same thing in an effort to not waste vaccines. Since the hospital is by appointment only, they thaw only the vaccine doses they need, and if any cancellations occur, they start calling people on their list.
“We will call someone on the list with a later appointment to move them up if possible, or we have a list of people that are willing to come at a moment’s notice that will use those doses so they are not wasted,” she said. “This process has worked very well for us.”
Quinn and Beach said they are seeing more children contracting COVID-19.
“They need to wear their mask, they need to keep their distance, and they need realize that they are at risk,” said Beach.
Children under 16 are not currently eligible to receive the vaccination.
The Health Department debuted their new mobile vaccine van this week in Madisonville and Dawson Springs. Beach said they are planning to visit other towns in Hopkins County and will post that information on their Facebook page and website when it is confirmed.
To make an appointment with the hospital, visit Scheduleyourvaccine.com or call 270-825-7330. For the Health Department, visit https://www.hopkins cohealthdept.com/ or call 270-821-5242 extension 333.
