KCTCS has increased TRAINS program funding to 16 Kentucky Community College campuses, creating more opportunities for local companies to get existing employees enrolled in training courses through their local college at a majorly reduced rate.
Mike Davenport, Director of Workforce Solutions at Madisonville Community College, said the KCTCS TRAINS program is a training program companies can take advantage of that is offered through the community college right here in Madisonville.
“We work for the companies in training their employees,” he said.
The college can write a grant through the TRAINS program where 75% of the cost of training an employee is covered, and the company only has to pay out the remaining 25%.
“We have contracts with about 10 different companies, and a lot of the other schools in Kentucky who are under KCTCS have the same program. They all work with businesses and industries,” said Davenport. “That is how we can better serve the business and industries because most of the colleges have programs that all the businesses across the state of Kentucky need.”
A company can only access TRAINS funding when the student is already an employee.
“We can’t train people from the outside, they have to be employees,” he said.
The main purpose of the funding is to give companies the chance for training those who may not be able to afford it or give them access to the training they could not produce on their own.
“That is what MCC Workforce Solutions is for, to get the training that companies need,” said Davenport. “We service these people. We service their employees. We have programs that we can get them into and get TRAINS to pay for it.”
He said TRAINS funding can also be used to job profile employees. He said that is a tool they use to help select employees for employers.
“Through testing, we can get the right employee for the right job,” said Davenport.
He said there are very few things that TRAINS won’t cover.
If any company or industry in the Madisonville Community College area would like to learn more about the TRAIN program, contact Workforce Solutions at 270-824-8658.
