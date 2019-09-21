Back in Time

Submitted photo

This is another photo submitted by Butch Corum. Details are limited as Corum purchased this photo at a yard sale and has had it in his possession for awhile. He said he "thinks" the man pictured is from Hopkins County but he isn't sure as there was no information detailing the original photograph when he bought it. If you have any information that could be helpful in identifying this man, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

