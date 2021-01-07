An Earlington man is facing charges after a police chase that occurred on Island Ford Road and Whittington Drive Tuesday night.
Devon Hall, 22, was charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, using restricted ammo during the commission of a felony, reckless driving, seven counts of disregarding a stop sign and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Madisonville Police Department.
Around 10:20 p.m. MPD officers attempted to stop a vehicle in reference to a possible road rage incident.
According to police reports, Hall was driving a vehicle and was attempting to ram his girlfriend’s vehicle.
Dispatch received a call from the girlfriend saying that Hall was chasing her and was possibly armed with a handgun, according to police reports.
Once officers made contact with the vehicles, Hall continued to pursue the female victim ignoring police demands to stop. Officers pursued Hall to the 111 southbound exit ramp on Highway 2171 and multiple streets in Earlington.
Hall finally stopped at 402 Wilson Street in Earlington and was taken into custody without incident, according to police reports.
A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded Springfield Armory handgun along with two additional loaded magazines. A digital scale with suspected drug residue was recovered from the center console of the vehicle, according to reports.
Hall was questioned by MPD officers and he admitted to having relationship issues with his ex-girlfriend and told officers he was attempting to block her on the roadway to force her to speak with him, according to reports.
Hall also told officers that he was contemplating “suicide by cop” and said had his mother not contacted him during the pursuit, he likely would have turned violent towards law enforcement.
Hall’s girlfriend also had three juveniles inside the vehicle with her at the time of the incident, according to reports.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Hall remains housed in the Hopkins County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond with a court date set for Friday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m., according to the Hopkins County Jail website.
