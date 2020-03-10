Madisonville police are looking for suspects in a midnight-hour cutting. The victim was not seriously injured.
Major Andrew Rush said in a news release that police were called to the 200 block of Murray Street around 12:35 a.m. Monday. A 32-year-old man was found “with a laceration.... in the upper torso.”
“The individual called from a different location” from the attack, Rush said earlier in the day. The address of the cutting still was unclear Monday evening.
Rush added that the victim was treated and released from a hospital.
No arrests have been announced in what police are calling an “alleged assault.” People with information are asked to call Detective Kyle Dame at 270-821-1720. Anonymous calls to Crime Stoppers can be made at 270-825-1111.
