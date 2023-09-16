i-FrtQMLg-X3.jpg

Hopkins County Central alum T. Sanchez shooting at the U.S. Outdoor Nationals in Malvern, PA. The event makes up the first two stages of qualifying for Team USA. He advanced and will take part in the third round of qualifying in April.

 USA Archery

After shooting archery for the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders the last four years, Hopkins County native T. Sanchez now has his sights set on a loftier goal, representing the United States and Hopkins County in Paris next summer. He may get that chance after advancing in U.S. Archery Olympic trials earlier this month.

“In previous years this was not really something I had considered,” said Sanchez. “But this year I applied myself and practiced a lot. I started shooting well and this summer got to where I thought I could make it.”

