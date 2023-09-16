After shooting archery for the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders the last four years, Hopkins County native T. Sanchez now has his sights set on a loftier goal, representing the United States and Hopkins County in Paris next summer. He may get that chance after advancing in U.S. Archery Olympic trials earlier this month.
“In previous years this was not really something I had considered,” said Sanchez. “But this year I applied myself and practiced a lot. I started shooting well and this summer got to where I thought I could make it.”
Not that he wasn’t good to begin with. Sanchez was a standout when he shot archery for Hopkins County Central High School and Hopkins County South Middle, and he has continued that trend since since. In his senior season with the Storm, Sanchez won the NASP Region 2 tournament, finished second in the KHSAA Region 1 tournament, finished fifth in the Ky NASP state tournament and came in 29 in the NASP national tournament. He followed that up with a trip to the NASP Championship (formerly the NASP World Tournament), where he finished second.
After high school he joined the archery program at Lindsey Wilson College. Last season he helped lead the Blue Raiders to a second-place finish at the Mid-South Conference Outdoor Archery Championship. He also won first team honors.
As his fifth and final year at LWC gets under way, the Hopkins County native started to look towards the future. By the time the current school year is over, he will have not only had a stellar high school and college archery career, he will also have earned a Masters Degree in Business.
But he isn’t done with archery yet. As every young person nearing graduation does, he started to look to his future and decided to take a shot.
Earlier this month Sanchez entered the U.S. Outdoor Nationals in Malvern, PA. In addition to being the national outdoor championship, the event is also the first two stages of U.S. Olympic team qualifying. When the smoke had cleared, he was 14th in the standings, with the top 16 moving on to stage three April 2 and 3 at the AZ Cup.
“In the next stage they will take it down to the top eight,” he said. “Until then I will be working hard. I want to rack up enough points so I can get in that top eight.”
A total of four archers—three competitors and one alternate—will make the final cut and earn the right to wear the Team U.S.A. uniform next summer in Paris, France. Sanchez hopes to be part of that foursome, but even if he isn’t, he isn’t giving up hope.
“I’ve applied for an Olympic training program in North Carolina,” he said. “Hopefully I will get into that, where I can be trained by an Olympic archery coach. If not this Olympics, then I’ll be ready for the next one.”
Regardless, Sanchez said there are other avenues that will allow him to continue shooting after college, including the U.S. National Team and the Archery Word Cup.
As Hopkins County School NASP programs begin to prepare for their late fall start, he’s reminded that just a few short years ago he as one of them.
“Don’t be afraid to shoot for your dreams,” Sanchez said. “Always believe in yourself. You can do anything if you apply yourself and want it bad enough. Just don’t forget to enjoy the process of practicing and getting better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.