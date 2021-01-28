The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Tyrell Bateman, 19, of Hopkinsville, was charged Tuesday with tampering with a witness.
James Wheeler, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Jennings, 48, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault and contempt of court.
Kreene Jones, 36, of Earlington, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Bradley McGregor, 32, of Dawson Springs, was charged Tuesday with two counts of violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.