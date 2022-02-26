Cayce Mill Supply, an electrical wholesaler/plumbing/lighting supply store, opened in 1919 in Hopkinsville and has continued to grow across the region ever since. Now the company has a location in Madisonville, after buying Manufacturing Supply in January.
In addition to the above mentioned services, Casey Mills also provide electrical, HVAC, a wide assortment of tools, and a design center, which features different lighting options, kitchen and bathroom solutions as far as bathtubs, showers and hydrotherapy systems, and much more.
With new location that just opened a few weeks ago, Cayce Mill Supply now proudly serves Madisonville from 1200 Nebo Road.
“Cayce Mill Supply has had a strong customer base in Madisonville and the surrounding areas for several years. Opening a store in Madisonville helps fill the needs of that customer base and enables the public an alternative option to the big box store,” Bobby Humphries, Cayce Mill Supply Branch Manager in Madisonville said. “We offer the top names in the industry to ensure our customer has the best product at the best price.”
According to Humphries, the knowledgeable staff and top quality products at the lowest price is what sets them apart from their competition. The staff has over 150 years of product and sales experience combined.
The design center in Madisonville is a great asset to assist with kitchen and bath design, so the customer can see it first hand. They have a number of retail showrooms, whether you are a homeowner building or remodeling a home, or a design team working on a commercial project, their staff is there to make your choices easy and personalized.
Cayce Mill is open Monday — Friday, 7a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information on the new location, or any products or services that they provide, call 270-821-3443, or visit them online, caycemill.com and click which location you are most interested in.
