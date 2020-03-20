An early-morning collision with a deer north of downtown Madisonville left a driver from Hopkinsville injured.
A police report says David Pace, 29, was heading north on North Main Street shortly before 4 a.m. A deer ran into the road at Hanson Road, and Pace skidded out of control while swerving to avoid it. Pace’s car wound up on an embankment.
Pace was treated at a hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known.
The Kentucky Farm Bureau recommends that drivers stay in a straight line while applying brakes when encountering deer. Swerving the car might confuse the animal, so it doesn’t know which way to flee.
