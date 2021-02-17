Just as residents begin to emerge from Monday’s heavy snowfall, more inclement weather seems to be headed toward Hopkins County.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Paducah said the system began impacting their coverage area Tuesday night.
“We just have the one main event that will be starting tonight (Tuesday) and lasting into Thursday,” said Rick Shanklin, the warning coordination meteorologist for the Paducah office. “The good news is, we will see improving weather and moderate temperatures as we approach the weekend.”
NWS Paducah predicts there will be a 50% chance of Snow today with a high of 27 degrees increasing to 60% tonight as temps drop to 23 degrees. On Thursday, forecasts call for a wintry mix in the morning with a 50% chance of precipitation and then a 50% chance of snow in the afternoon with a high of 28 degrees.
Thursday night shows a 20% chance of snow with a low of nine degrees. Friday will be sunny with a high of 24 degrees and low of nine degrees. We should climb above the freezing mark on Saturday with a high of 34 degrees.
Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey said there were no power outages reported in Hopkins County Monday night and said that clearing the roads in local areas like Madisonville continued Tuesday.
Bailey said his Tuesday meeting with the NWS Paducah office informed him the Madisonville and Hopkins County area can expect somewhere between 2 to 5 inches of snow from today through Thursday.
Wrecks continue to occur in the county, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Charlie Young.
“The roads are in pretty bad condition out in the county, and the interstate still has some slick spots on it,” said Young. “As far as accidents, we have had about half a dozen slide offs.”
Young said deputies responded to a wreck around 10 a.m. Tuesday involving a semi-truck and a minivan at the Mortons Gap 108 exit on I-69.
“The majority of people have been staying off the roads,” he said.
In Madisonville, Police Department Major Andy Rush said residents have been staying off the roads as well.
“We have had very few accidents during this time of ice and snow,” said Rush on Tuesday. “Less than five over the last two days.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Post 2 — which includes Hopkins County — continues its work around accidents that have been reported on major corridors even as temperatures continue to impact progress.
“Below freezing temperatures are hampering the efforts to remove snow and ice from the highways in District 2,” according to a news release from the post. “Tuesday’s forecast for western Kentucky ranges from three to 16 degrees. These temperatures are not conducive to aiding in the removal of ice on the roadways. Drivers should anticipate slick driving conditions and are encouraged to avoid travel, if possible.”
Wrecks in the surrounding area on Tuesday included a crash involving two commercial vehicles on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 70 just east of the Trigg County and Christian County line.
The Pennyrile Parkway was blocked at mile marker nine in Christian County and two more incidents were reported on I-24 in Christian County.
As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, there were 145,000 Kentucky residents without power with counties reporting downed trees.
In Eastern Kentucky, multiple transportation cabinet maintenance facilities were without power causing arrangements to be made to transport fuel for crew vehicles that have lost access to pumping stations.
KYTC crews are being supplemented with state Division of Forestry employees and other support to help clear trees. Kentucky National Guard teams are on standby to clear-cut branches and brush, according to a release from the KYTC.
