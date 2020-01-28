With his hands raised and a loud “woohoo,” Chad Hart announced the inaugural Cookin’ for Kids event surpassed its fundraising goal.
The co-produced event between the YMCA and Madisonville Rotary Club had a moving target for its goal, said Hart, CEO of the local YMCA. However, the event brought in more than $60,000 from ticket sales, tips for the “celebrity” chefs, sponsorships and a live auction.
“I’ve worked at the Y in other communities; this is unparalleled,” said Hart. “Madisonville still doesn’t really understand how amazing it is. The way this community wraps its arms around every nonprofit is not mirrored in bigger cities.”
The money raised will be split between the YMCA and Rotary programs. Rotary President Robert Carter said it was wonderful to see the community come together to benefit families and children across the area.
“It is such a wonderful thing,” he said. “I think we can all do more together than we can apart.”
Carter said a few central questions that the Rotary Club asks is, “What can we do to make our community a better place? And, what can we do to impact the lives of children and to give them an opportunity for success?”
The money raised from Saturday’s event will go toward event programmings like the club’s build-a-bed program — where they equip children and families that do not have proper sleeping conditions with a bed. Funds will also go to help costs for Rotary football and cheer, sponsorships around the community, Project Graduation, interact club and scholarships.
“What we try to do with Rotary is service above self,” said Carter. “Anything that we see going on within the community and we can put our hand to the plow and leave it to where our children can have opportunities, that may be without us, they wouldn’t have, that’s what we do.”
The YMCA’s COO Kelly Forbes said the community support for both organizations at the event was terrific.
“There were a lot of moving parts and the fact that this is our first year doing it, but it’s gone better than expected,” she said. “We’re already making mental notes for next year.”
Hart said in 2019, the YMCA gave over $85,000 in financial assistance through its programming and fed over 90,000 meals to kids in the community for free. With the money raised, he hopes to continue to give to the kids of Hopkins County. Funds will go to support the YMCA’s youth basketball, T-ball, soccer, preschool, after-school, summer camps, memberships and more.
During the event at the Ballard Center, 39 chefs were stationed and cooked sample sizes for the more than 300 guests in attendance.
One of the nights most talked-about dishes was the North Dakota Duck poppers by Rotarian Mallory Johnson and her husband, Mark.
“With this being a first-time event and all these people, I feel the support here, and the turnout shows how sustainable the Rotary Club is to our community,” she said.
One guest from Indiana, Bryan Brown, said his girlfriend’s mom was one of the cooks at the Fifth Third Bank booth where they made chicken fajitas, and they were his favorite sample. His second favorite were the ribs at the GE table.
At the end of the night, the coveted golden spatula was awarded to the chefs who had raised the most money. Thanks to a one-time donation, GE’s table raised over $10,000. The tables chef’s — Tim Riggs and Tim Tucker — were presented with the award.
“We thank all of you who came out and had great participation tonight,” said Riggs. “It’s for the best cause ever, for all the kids of our community. We can’t thank you enough.
During the event, Carter spoke to the packed room and said the night was indeed a success.
“Why? Because we come together and we are doing good,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.