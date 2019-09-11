A driver who died in a crash on Interstate 69 this past weekend was identified Tuesday.
Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield said Coley Harris, 65, of Paducah was killed in the one-vehicle wreck Saturday night near Nortonville.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said Harris was heading south and for unknown reasons went into the median near the Wendell Ford Parkway interchange around 7:35 p.m. After hitting a drainage tile, the vehicle hit a large light pole.
Harris was declared dead at the scene. No one else was injured.
