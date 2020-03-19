Courthouses across Kentucky may be shut down to stop the coronavirus. But attorney Keith Cartwright still has legal work to do.
Cartwright was in his office on the third floor of a downtown Madisonville bank building. A couple of blocks away, work at the Hopkins County Judicial Center has slowed to a crawl.
Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman announced on Facebook that the Kentucky Supreme Court has restricted court proceedings until Friday, April 10. All civil cases are on hold, along with many criminal court matters. The last scheduled court hearings occurred Tuesday.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office nearby remained open for staff members Wednesday, but not for visitors.
Cartwright serves on the Judicial Nominating Commission which will choose a new Hopkins County Circuit Court Judge. So far, the official calendar for that commission has not changed.
“I’ve heard nothing,” Cartwright said.
The deadline for recommending candidates was Monday, with questionnaires for the judgeship due Monday, March 30.
Cartwright speculated the commission might decide the three finalists for Circuit Judge without gathering in Frankfort Monday, April 13.
“They’re trying to do more telephonically,” Cartwright said.
Governor Andy Beshear said late Wednesday that all state commissions will meet “virtually” instead of in person for the time being.
Meanwhile, the Hopkins County Clerk’s office received a revised election calendar from the state Wednesday. Some things will change in the wake of the Kentucky primary being postponed.
But Deputy Clerk Jenny Menser said the filing deadline for independent city candidates and nonpartisan local races was not changed. It remains Tuesday, June 2.
The other key dates are:
• Tuesday, May 26 — deadline for primary voter registration
• Thursday, May 28 — absentee voting opens
• Tuesday, June 16 — deadline for mail-in ballots
• Tuesday, June 23 — primary election
The clerk’s office also is closed to visitors until further notice, under a mandate from the Governor. But Menser said the staff remains busy handling vehicle renewals and voter registration submitted remotely.
In other developments related to the coronavirus Wednesday:
• the Real ID office in downtown Madisonville closed temporarily. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that people whose driver’s licenses might expire during the shutdown will receive a 90-day extension. Beshear said he’s sure the October deadline for implementation will be postponed.
• Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley announced the closing of the Municipal Building as a health precaution. He joins other mayors across Hopkins County who have closed city halls.
• Madisonville Police released no arrest reports for the second day in a row. The Hopkins County Jail had no new inmates Tuesday, and only one as of Wednesday after- noon. It’s not clear if COVID-19 restrictions have led to fewer people breaking the law.
