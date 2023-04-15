For the first time in memory, Hopkins County has two students going to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
Noah Brumfield, a seventh grader at James Madison Middle School, and Isabella Carver, a fifth grader at Hanson Elementary School, will compete from May 28 to June 2 in the national spelling bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.
Brumfield took second place in the regional qualifying event in Hopkinsville in late March, while Carver took third place.
Brumfield said the regional was stressful, and he was nervous about participating since he hadn’t participated before.
“I’m glad that I did,” he said. “It is kind of stressful, but I made it through.”
Carver said that while she has participated in spelling bees before and qualified for the regional competition last year, the local bee happened too later for her to participate. She said participating in the regional qualifying event was stressful.
“It wasn’t stressful at the beginning, but at the end, when there were only four people left, I could not get a word wrong,” said Carver.
She ended up getting third place after failing to spell the word “nuance” correctly. Carver said that was the first word she made sure she could spell correctly after qualifying for the national spelling bee.
Both students’ names were submitted to the Scripps by the schools’ respective spelling bee coordinators, Amy Belcher from James Madison and Dana Martin from Hanson.
Belcher said she has been teaching for 27 years and believes this is the first time one, let alone two students from Hopkins County, are going to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
“I have had children in the past go on to regionals and compete, but no one has ever placed at regionals to move on to this next level at Washington, D.C.,” she said. “I am very excited for him and his family.”
Martin said this is the first she recalls anyone from the county moving on to the national competition.
“Bella is the first one we have had to place at the regional level and go on to the national level,” she said. “We are very proud of her.”
Both Brumfield and Carver are practicing for the national spelling bee. They said they are using an app provided by Scripps that has all the words previous bee champions have won and words that the bee plans on using for the national competition.
Brumfield said he is practicing every day with help from his parents.
“I don’t really know how to prepare,” he said. “Just practicing a lot.”
Carver said she also practices every day using the app. The app offers the chance to use flashcards, fill in the blanks, fill in the vowels, as well as sounding out a word for the user to try to spell.
“Normally, about once a day, I will do a module, which is 100 words,” she said. “It’s not that much when you think about it.”
Carver and Brumfield said while they are nervous about competing in the national spelling bee, both want to win the competition.
“I hope I win,” said Brumfield. “I don’t really know if I will. I just hope I will.”
Carver said she wants to win, especially the $50,000 prize. The 2022 winner went on talk shows and traveled to different places. Carver hopes she wins, so she can too.
Brumfield and Carver are looking forward to seeing Maryland and having a chance to explore the area in between the spelling bee.
“I’ve never been before, but I hope we can go into Washington, D.C. To go touring,” said Brumfield. “If not, that is okay.”
The Scripps National Spelling Bee will start with the preliminaries on Tuesday, May 30, and end with the finals on Thursday, June 1. The spelling bee finals will be broadcasted on ION.
