For the first time in memory, Hopkins County has two students going to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

Noah Brumfield, a seventh grader at James Madison Middle School, and Isabella Carver, a fifth grader at Hanson Elementary School, will compete from May 28 to June 2 in the national spelling bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

