Systemwide boil water advisory ends

Madisonville residents can put their boiling pots away, as the water supply has been ruled safe to drink once again.
The city announced an end to a boil water advisory at 2:15 p.m. That was about three hours earlier than expected and about 36 hours after a major pipe connecting two city water tanks broke near Interstate 69.
"We lost several million gallons," said Dennis Howe, Madisonville Water Department distribution superintendent. He was working on a more specific number.
The final decision to end the advisory came after Madisonville's water passed a state analysis. Water still flowed from the south water tank on Kentucky Avenue on Friday morning because of a flushing of the system, which also was required.
"We overflowed it on purpose," Howe said. With additional water flushing out, city workers were able to make sure chlorine levels are at acceptable levels. "We have excellent chlorine," Howe said.
The city moved on to flushing fire hydrants during the afternoon. A Facebook post advised that measure could temporarily reduce water pressure across the city.
The boil water advisory affected more than 10,000 customers -- or everyone connected to the Madisonville system. That
included not only city residents, but people in Hanson and Nebo.
Thursday's advisory led to a run on bottled water at some stores. Several shelves were empty during the noon hour Friday at Sureway on North Main Street, with a pallet of bottled water in the aisle.
"We've had an occasional person come in to get water today," employee Denise Eison said, "but not like yesterday."
The boil water advisory also caused headaches for some business. A few restaurants closed, as did salons such as Regis Hairstylists at Parkway Plaza Mall.
The end of the advisory should allow Hopkins County Schools to reopen Monday. The district declared Thursday and Friday "skills days," with students doing assignments online so no class days would be lost.
One Madisonville city event planned for today was postponed not because of the water supply, but approaching rain from the sky. The Clean Your Block Challenge now will take place Saturday, Nov. 2.
