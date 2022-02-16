It’s been a busy week for the Dawson Springs City Council.
The council met in special session last Wednesday, Feb. 9, in order to conduct a first reading of 2022-01, amending Ordinance No. 152, Section 02 pertaining to the restrictions in the placement of mobile homes within the city limits.
Council members moved to proceed with the amendment that “if the mobile home or trailer is used, a certified appraisal conducted by a licensed appraiser shall be presented certifying the value of the mobile home, at not less than $50,000.”
Ordinance No. 152 was enacted in 1989 and amended previously in 1992 when the appraisal value was set at $30,000.
Also on Wednesday, council members collaborated to develop an “Agreement Associated With Temporary Housing.” The contract states that any resident who qualifies for a “FEMA Temporary Housing Unit” or plans to use some other type of temporary housing unit during “the rebuilding phase of the residence affected by the tornadoes that occurred on or about Dec. 10, 2021 shall enter this agreement.”
To be eligible to enter the agreement, the property owner must certify that they are in the process of obtaining a building permit for the construction of the principal dwelling by presenting evidence of such within 60 days of signing the agreement. Also, within 10 days of the installation of the temporary housing unit, the owner must provide identifying information, such as make, model, VIN, etc., to the City.
Each agreement is valid for two years, while the City may cancel the contract for any violations incurred. Likewise, it is binding to the benefit of heirs, administrators, and executors.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, the council met in another special session. The lone item of the agenda was the second reading and approval of the amendment of Ordinance No. 152, Section 02.
The approval of the Agreement Associated With Temporary Housing waited until the council’s regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, giving City Attorney Ben Leonard the time to look it over and make any necessary corrections.
“I just want to remind everyone that this is a binding contract,” Councilman Joe Allen said to the packed house as the roll call vote was made.
In other news, the council:
• approved a request from Police Chief Mike Opalek to purchase printers for police cruisers from ABC funds.
• entertained questions from Mike Dickerson about the status of the city-owned lot that held Trailtown Dance Barn before the tornado. “We’re trying to make sure everyone has a place to live right now,” answered Mayor Chris Smiley. “You’ll be the first to know when we know.”
• discussed a location for the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s memorial for tornado victims with Rotary President-Elect Tabatha Adams. “The monument will be 10 feet by 10 feet on a square concrete pad with two concrete benches,” said Adams. The Rotary Club is partnering with Planters Bank in order to make the memorial a reality by the anniversary of the tornado.
• introduced those in attendance to Bobby Girvin, candidate for representative of the Commonwealth’s 4th district. Girvin, a graduate of Hopkins County Central High School, announced his goals for office.
• listened to a plea from Missy Davis, on behalf of friends and family, involving an exclusion to the city’s mobile home policy for tornado victims. Smiley promised to check with Peter Hughes and will update citizens as soon as possible.
