Despite the tragic tornadoes that ripped through our community Friday, December 10, Hopkins County businesses, organizations, donors and residents have come together to help make Christmas possible for everyone in need.
The “Make Christmas Happen” toy and gift drive began earlier this week and will extend through Sunday, December 19, 2021. All gifts are to be targeted for ages 0-17 years old for both boys and girls. Hopkins County will also need gift wrapping supplies such as wrapping paper, tissue paper, gift bags, ribbons and bows, tape and scissors.
If you would like to sign up to receive donations please do so on the Hopkins County Facebook page, or call the WTTL-FM Radio Station at 270-821-1310, letting them know that you are calling about the “Make Christmas Happen” toy drive. Please be sure to let them know the name of the child, how many children are in need, gender, age and address. This information will be kept private, but it is needed in order to get the correct gender/age specific toy to the appropriate family in need.
All items will be able to be picked up, Monday, December 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Western Kentucky Archery Complex located at 3100 Grapevine Road in Madisonville. For those who live in Dawson Springs, residents may pick up their gifts Tuesday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs.
If you are looking to make a donation for “Make Christmas Happen” gift drive, please visit the county’s “Make Christmas Happen” Facebook page. You may also order online and have the packages sent directly to the Hopkins County Government Center, located at 56 Main Street, Madisonville, KY 42431.
If you are local and able to make an in-person gift drop off, participating stores and businesses are as follows: The Hopkins County YMCA, both Independence Bank locations, WTTL-FM Radio Station, The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library, Burke’s Outlet, Madisonville Garage Door, Fazioli’s, Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the US Banks.
Some popular items to donate may include games, gift sets, toys and electronics. Please no used toys.
For additional information please contact Hannah Myers at 270-836-2391.
