Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said there were no significant changes in the Hopkins County Clerk’s Office budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 but is requesting an $8,000 increase to prepare for possible new election legislation.
Cloern said that the increase was put into the budget proposal as a “most likely going to happen increase.”
“I really think we are going to have some new election legislation passed,” she said. “I don’t know to what extent. I’m hoping that if it is passed that I could either apply for a grant or have federal or state money given back. One line item that it would cover is the polling places. Even if we are open for a week that would be Ballard Center drive thru, crowd control and things like that. I put it in there with almost 100% certainty that we are going to need it.”
Voting machines were also discussed during the clerk’s budget proposal with the Hopkins County Budget Committee.
“That is a $500,000 bill,” said Cloern. “I have applied for grants. Some of the surrounding counties have applied for grants, but they are pushing for new voting machines. I’m a little reserved, personally, because for one, I like our system and two, I’m holding out for money. I just feel like there is going to be some federal money headed our way.”
Cloern also said keeping the machines the county uses now would increase the number of ballots that need to be ordered.
“By keeping the machines we have it increases the amount of ballots we have to order,” said Cloern. “They are $25 a pack of 50. What the new machines do, and if we do centralized voting locations, we have to have ballots for every voter and sometimes Hopkins County has up to 60 ballots for our county. So there would have to be 60 ballots at all centralized locations, which makes the cost go up. So is it worth it to spend $500,000 or $600,000? With extra paper, we might spend an extra $20,000.”
In other budget requests:
• The Hopkins County Road Department is asking for an increase in stone and gravel from $325,000 to $375,000 and petroleum products from $150,000 to $175,000, and an extra $100,000 for new equipment.
• The Hopkins County Sanitation Department is asking $5,000 extra to go toward pest control, and an extra $2,500 for tire repairs.
• The Hopkins County Attorney’s Office requested an increase of $800 due to the change of Internet service providers.
• The Hopkins County Youth Athletic Association requested a $66,036 increase for a groundskeeper position at a salary of $22,000, YAA projects totaling $34,036, YAA material and supplies at $5,000 and maintenance at $5,000. An increase of $30,000 was requested for the Archery Budget for $10,000 in building supplies and $20,000 for utilities.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.