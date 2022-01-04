Each time the U.S. Census is conducted, Kentucky law makers are tasked with realigning district maps for the House of Representatives and State Senate. The current proposal from Kentucky House Republicans, which is expected to pass later this week, would result in a major change in Hopkins County, creating a new district that does not have an incumbent representative.
“I think Hopkins County deserves to have its own representative,” said State Representative Jim Gooch Jr, who currently serves as the representative for the 12th district, which covers the northern half of Hopkins County. His residence in Providence is only a half mile from the county line. “I’m going to hate to lose my districts in Hopkins County, but I think this might be the best thing for the county.”
Currently Hopkins County is served by three separate State Representatives, none of which reside in Hopkins County. Gooch serves as the 12th district state representative, which includes all of northern Hopkins County, part of western Daviess County and the entirety of both McLean and Webster counties. Melinda Gibbons Prunty serves the 15th district, which includes Muhlenberg County and the south eastern end of Hopkins County. Representative Myron Dossett serves the 9th district, which covers part of Christian County and south central Hopkins County.
The new maps would completely eliminate the division of Hopkins County, which would, under this plan, become the unified 4th District. As there is not currently a State Representative residing in Hopkins County, this would leave a vacuum where both Republicans and Democrats will be scrambling to have a candidate file with the Secretary of State before the deadline on Friday.
Gooch said, however, he expects the house to extend the filing deadline if and when it passes the redistricting maps. He said he has not filed yet himself, although he plans to do so this week.
Currently the 4th District State Representative is Lynn Belcher. He represents a district that includes all of Livingston, Crittenden and Caldwell counties, as well as a swath of central Christian County. Due to his residence being in Crittenden County, the Republican would now be pitted against Gooch, a fellow Republican who has represented McLean and Webster County since the mid-1990s.
Under the new proposed map, Livingston County would join the 3rd District, which covers northern McCracken County. Crittenden County would be joined with the 12th District, minus the northern half of Hopkins County. Union County, which is currently part of the 7th District, would also become a part of the 12th.
Like Hopkins County, Henderson County will become the 11th District, a single unified district.
The 9th District will lose the south central portion of Hopkins County, but will add southern portions of Christian County near Fort Campbell and Oak Grove.
“I do want to let citizens of Hopkins County know that I will miss representing them,” said Representative Dossett. “I may not officially represent them any more once the new map goes through, but I will always show my support for the people I have been serving there for the last several years.”
While losing the south eastern portion of Hopkins County, the 15th District would pickup Butler County, which is currently the 17th District. Representative Prunty has already announced that she will not seek re-election.
The Kentucky Senate is also expected to introduce a redistricting map sometime this week.
