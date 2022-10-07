Students’ mental health has been on the minds of everyone since COVID-19 started and Hopkins County Schools has made that issue a priority.
Yesterday, school counselors from across the district and representatives from local agencies met to discuss mental health in schools.
HCS Director of Assessment Dr. Andy Belcher said they assembled all the school counselors and invited partners from Mt. Comprehensive, residential treatment hospitals, court-designated worker’s office, and the Hopkins County Health Department to attend.
“We just wanted to convene to discuss mental health and how we can better support our families and our students,” he said.
The school counselors already meet once a month to discuss ways they can better help their students and families, but this was a way to bring in more people, network, and learn what each agency does so counselors can refer families or students to the right resources based on their needs.
“We continue to see a need for more mental health support for our kids,” said Belcher. “We just wanted to be responsive to that.”
He said during COVID, they saw students dealing with depression and anxiety being isolated from their peers and teachers, and now they are seeing the students deal with other issues.
“We don’t see the internalization of behaviors that we saw during COVID. We are seeing more externalization of behaviors,” said Belcher.
Julie Franklin, the counselor at South Hopkins Middle, said she felt she learned more about the different resources available to counselors.
“I think we were familiar with the resources that we had, but did not know details of what those resources offer,” she said.
Shannon Bowles, the counselor at Hopkins County Day Treatment, said she was surprised to learn how similar the case managers at Mountain Comprehensive were to the district’s own Family Resource Centers.
Franklin added that they could get double the help for students through the Family Resource Centers and Mt. Comp if the student or family are clients.
Bowles said everyone is dealing with returning to normal after COVID, no matter the home life.
“I feel like we are still in a transition, and we all need more grace and support as we try to return to normalcy, which is different for everyone too,” she said.
Franklin said she is seeing a lot of anxiety and loss of relationship skills in students.
“The students do not know how to deal with issues with their peers, with adults, and with issues happening at home,” she said. “They do not have the coping skills.”
Bowles said part of the problem is that there is still a stigma around mental health. She said if someone is struggling with chemistry or geometry, they get a tutor. That is accepted.
“I think we all have to recognize that this is also a skill and these kids just need the exposure,” she said. “It doesn’t mean there is something wrong. There is nothing to feel shame for. It is just reality.”
Franklin added that kids tend to live in the here and now, so whatever is stressing them out needs to be dealt with at that moment.
“I think it is important that we have the knowledge and the resources, and we get the parents to realize that we need to address it now,” she said.
One thing that was brought up during the round table was always taking what the students say seriously because to them it is very serious, just like it would be to an adult.
“They don’t have the life experience to know this will get better. I will get through this,” said Franklin.
Belcher said he was pleased with how the round table went and hopes to have similar talks in the future.
“It was the first time we have done something like this, and we had great participation,” he said.
