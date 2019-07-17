Back in Time

Photo submitted by the Hopkins County Historical Society

The above photo must have been from a special occasion here in Madisonville as the women were dressed in formal attire in front of The Morton House on Main Street. Members of the Historical Society guessed that maybe the picture was from a local Women's Club function. No timeframe or names were provided with this photo. If you have any information related to this picture, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

