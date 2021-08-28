The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Marvin Gilmore, 52, of Mortons Gap, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
Ryan Moore, 33, of Hanson, was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Jordan Carroll, 28, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Damien Calbreath, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card and reckless driving.
Bobby Brasher, 36, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with public intoxication and possession of synthetic drugs.
Turessa Cook, 29, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Samantha Chapman, 35, of Central City, was charged Thursday with two counts of failure to appear and non-payment of court costs.
Robert Jackson, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Jason Gossett, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Terrell Hobgood, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with six counts of failure to appear.
