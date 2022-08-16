As Ahlstrom-Munksjö continues to work on the expansion of its Madisonville plant, the Finland-based fiber manufacturing company is preparing to start the process of gearing up for the manpower it will need when the expansion is completed with a hiring event hosted by Workforce Solutions in Madisonville Community College. The new position will be for the facility’s new Glass Fiber Plant currently under construction.
Pre-employment testing will occur from Wednesday through Saturday at MCC for interested applicants.
Director of Workforce Development Mike Davenport said Ahlstrom-Munksjö has been a partner of MCC for quite a while.
“Now that they are expanding their operation to a completely different process system, it is exciting,” he said. “It will be a mirror image of one they are doing in Finland.”
MCC employee Britney Mitchell traveled to Finland to meet with Ahlstrom-Munksjö subject-matter experts to establish job-related criteria for available positions using the WorkKeys Profiling System. This information defined the skills necessary to succeed in those jobs, including Senior Operators and Roll Operators.
Interested candidates will complete an online application and participate in a short pre-employment exam.
Applicants will begin the first-level screening process at Madisonville Community College’s North Campus in the Business Synergy Lab on the second floor of the John H. Gray Building, 200 College Drive.
The hiring event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Once Ahlstrom-Munksjö completes the hiring process, Workforce Solutions at MCC will partner with the company to complete training for newly hired employees.
Davenport said hiring is just the first step. The second step is working on training all the new employees.
“For us to be a part of something like that coming to Hopkins County, it means a lot to the college and personnel,” he said.
For more information, contact Workforce Solutions at Madisonville Community College at 270-824-8658.
