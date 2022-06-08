The national average price of gas hit a new record high on Wednesday when it reached $4.95 per gallon of regular gas, and the price increase shows now signs of letting up. One year ago the national average was $3.12 per gallon.
Locally prices range from $4.58 in Hanson to $4.79 in Madisonville by noon yesterday.
According to AAA, the national average jumped $0.34 per gallon between June 1 and June 8, and is up over $0.68 per gallon since the beginning of May.
“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”
Quick StatsThe nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases: Michigan (+45 cents), Illinois (+41 cents), Indiana (+41 cents), Wisconsin (+39 cents), Ohio (+38 cents), Nebraska (+37 cents), Kentucky (+36 cents), Colorado (+35 cents), Minnesota (+34 cents) and Texas (+32 cents).
The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets: California ($6.34), Nevada ($5.49), Hawaii ($5.47), Oregon ($5.41), Washington ($5.40), Illinois ($5.40), Alaska ($5.37), Washington, D.C. ($5.06) and Michigan ($5.05).
