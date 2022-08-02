As a change of pace, United Way of the Coalfield is raffling off a week’s vacation at a condo in Panama City Beach, Florida.
UWC Office Manager Dee Padgett said tickets will be available for several months for people to purchase.
“We thought it would be a nice Christmas present,” she said.
The condo has two full baths and two bedrooms rooms, and it is close to a golf course and the beach. The reservation is for April 29-May 5, 2023. The raffle is worth about $2,500, including the owners’ cleaning, insurance, and amenities.
The condo vacation was generously donated by Friends of the United Way of the Coalfield.
Tickets are $20 each and can only be purchased by those 18 or older. The raffle drawing will be on Friday, Dec. 16.
Tickets can be purchased at United Way of the Coalfield office, through any of the board members, or online at https://raffle.unitedwayofthecoalfield.org/raffle2/.
Don Howerton, executive director of UWC, and Padgett said the raffles bring attention to what United Way is doing and working to do.
“It is something that has really helped us, and people seem interested in it,” said Padgett.
Anyone else interested in donating something to United Way as a raffle item can contact United Way of the Coalfield at 270-821-3170.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.