On Thursday, the Kentucky High School Athletics Association Board of Control gave high school sports the green light to officially begin their seasons on Monday, Sept. 7.
Meeting in a special called session, board members voted down a pair of proposed new schedules, which would have pushed back the start of fall sports until the governor’s recommended Sept. 28 start of school. The final decision was to proceed with the previously approved schedule, which allows practices to begin on Aug. 24, and competition to begin on Sept. 7.
That decision will be passed on to the Kentucky Department of Health and the governor’s office for final approval.
Several board members, speaking on behalf of school superintendents in northern Kentucky, indicated that many of the schools in that region would likely withdraw from fall sports until at least Sept. 28.
While the KHSAA will present guidelines to schools, local districts will be required to submit competition plans and fan attendance plans to the KDE for approval.
The board also voted to push regionals for competitive cheer back to Jan. 16 and 23. Dance regionals will be held Feb. 13.
In the event that the KDH vetoes the KHSAA’s decision, members indicated that they would seek to pursue an alternative plan, which would bridge the gap between the previous plan and the option of pushing everything back until Sept. 28.
That backup plan would allow cross country and field hockey to begin practice on Monday, and begin competition on Sept. 7, while soccer, volleyball and football would be pushed back to Sept. 28.
The board of controls will be required to hold another special called meeting in order to vote on the back-up option, if necessary.
Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the decision during his Thursday afternoon press conference. While stating that he would prefer to see a plan closer to what the KHSAA has discussed as its backup plan, he didn’t reveal any specific decisions.
“It certainly surprises me that with the virus at it highest, they would just move ahead,” he stated. “We are in the midst of a pandemic.”
Beshear, however, did say he would be issuing a statement once he’d had time to think about it.
“I’m going to take some time to think it through,” he said. “First and foremost, I believe a student athlete is a student first and an athlete second. The second thing I’m going to think through is the chance of success. From us, I don’t know what will come out of it, if it will be a strong recommendation, advice or something more than that.”
Beshear added that if the sports that return to play first aren’t successful, it would be likely that this would lead to later sports seasons being canceled.
“We’re currently waiting to see what our board of education does,” said Brian Bivins, athletic Director at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School. “Once we hear what the governor says, we’ll see how our board wants to guide us.”
Hopkins Central’s athletic director, Kent Akin, could not be reached for comment.
For high school athletes, under the current plan practices will begin on Monday in earnest, with games beginning in just over two weeks.
