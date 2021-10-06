Discussions continued between the Hopkins County Fiscal Court’s Landfill and Solid Waste Committee and members of Waste Connections concerning the county’s host fees at a meeting on Tuesday.
The talks of the fees began last year as the committee heard Waste Connections’ request to expand the Hopkins County Regional Landfill.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said previously that the landfill has the property to expand, but the fiscal court must approve the expansion, and as part of that expansion, the county decided to go back and look at the agreements they have with the landfill as far as fees the county receives per tonnage.
Currently, the fiscal court is on a tier system with the landfill.
According to previous Messenger reports, per month, for the first 17,000 tons, the county receives 86 cents per ton, the next 5,000 tons the county receives 68 cents per ton and anything above 22,000 tons, the county receives 51 cents per ton.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Travis Ricker, with Waste Connections, presented two options for the county to choose from as far as host benefit fees plans.
Ricker said he used calculations based on tonnage trends for future estimates for the next 20 years and came up with Option 1, which is a sliding scale at a fixed price that would increase every five years beginning at 80 cents per ton per month and ending at $1.10 per ton per month for the time period between 2037 and 2042. Option 2 would also have an increase over five years but begin at 50 cents per ton per month and end at 58 cents per ton per month but would include free garbage disposal for the county up to 900 tons per month, which accounts for the reduction in this option.
Ricker said the second option was something that the fiscal court had asked about adding the free garbage disposal for the county.
One question was raised if there would be a renewal of the contract every five years, which Whitfield said it was unlikely that the county would enter into a 20 year agreement.
One request made by members of the committee was to start the rate for the first five years of the second option at 75 cents per ton instead of 50 cents, which Ricker said he would go back to his company to discuss the request.
No action was taken and more meetings are needed to discuss the contract, according to Whitfield.
